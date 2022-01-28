Advertisement

Illinois announces 225,000 free rapid self-administered COVID-19 tests available in 14 counties

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced the availability of 225,000 free,...
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced the availability of 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits through Project Access Covid Tests to residents in certain zip codes in 14 counties.(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced the availability of 225,000 free, rapid COVID-19 self-administered test kits through Project Access Covid Tests to residents in certain zip codes in 14 counties. 

Project ACT is a new direct-to-consumer mail order program in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, health care technology company CareEvolation, test manufacture iHealth Labs, Inc., and logistics provider and distribution leader Amazon.com, according to a media release.

Counties include Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, Marion, Peoria, St. Clair, Will, and Winnebago counties. Residents living in specific zip codes can go to AccessCovidTests.org to sign up for free home delivery, according to the release.

IDPH determined initial eligibility based on the Social Vulnerability Index, which looks at 14 social factors in the areas of socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, minority status and language, and housing and transportation.

These tests are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Each household will receive five tests within one to two weeks after ordering.  In this initial phase, there is a limit of one kit per household and each kit will include five tests. 

“Testing is still a critical component for slowing transmission of COVID-19 and helping prevent further infections,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.  “With readily available at-home testing, individuals can find out very quickly if they are positive and take action to isolate for five days while alerting those with whom they had close contact that they should also test. Readily available tests can help us chart a course for the new normal and help us learn how to coexist with COVID-19.”

These free COVID-19 tests have been given emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and can be used at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril and results can be read in just minutes. 

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Moline police say this woman and two others shoplifted at Target three times in October.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters
LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no...
‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton
TV6 Investigates: Most accident prone intersections in the Quad Cities
TV6 Investigates: Most accident prone intersections in the Quad Cities
Have you seen Darvion Lard? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in shooting death of Sherrard teenager

Latest News

Tyson Foods is expanding its Immigrant Connection Program to all of its plants, helping its...
Tyson expands Immigrant Connection Program, helps employees find path to citizenship
Up and down temperatures through early next week.
First Alert Forecast: Up and down temperatures through early next week
The last time the December rate was equal to or lower than 3.7 percent was in 1998 when it was...
Illinois unemployment rate drops in Quad Cities, statewide
The last time the December rate was equal to or lower than 3.7 percent was in 1998 when it was...
Illinois unemployment rate drops in Quad Cities, statewide