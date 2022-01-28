Advertisement

Illinois reports drop in COVID-19 cases, increase in deaths over 7 days

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 123,812 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 843 deaths since Jan. 21.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 123,812 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 843 deaths since Jan. 21.

That brings the total number of cases to 2,897,174 cases and 30,688 deaths since the pandemic began.

The numbers of cases reported Friday are down from 183,722 reported seven days ago, while the number of deaths was up from 746, according to IDPH.

As of Thursday night, 4,533 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 800 were in the intensive care unit and 460 were on ventilators.

The number of people reportedly hospitalized was down from 6,054 reported Jan. 21.

The preliminary seven-day positivity rate was 12%.

IDPH reported that 20,423,100 vaccines have been administered statewide and nearly 7.9 million, or 62% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 36,787 doses. 

