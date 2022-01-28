Illinois unemployment rate drops in Quad Cities, statewide

Quad Cities Area, Ill. (KWQC) - The state of Illinois reported a 3.6 percent statewide drop in unemployment from December 2020 to Dec. 2021.

The unemployment data was released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The IDES reported the state-wide unemployment at 4.3 percent in Dec. 2021 down from 7.9 percent in Dec. 2020.

In the Illinois Quad Cities, the not seasonally adjusted employment rate is reported at 3.7 percent in Dec. 2021, a 2.4 percent drop from Dec. 2020.

The last time the December rate was equal to or lower 3.7 percent was in 1998 when it was 3.4 percent, the IDES reported.

Galesburg also reported a 4.1 percent drop from 8.8 percent in Dec. 2020 to 4.7 percent unemployment in Dec. 2021.

The IDES said the unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

