Advertisement

Illinois unemployment rate drops in Quad Cities, statewide

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities Area, Ill. (KWQC) - The state of Illinois reported a 3.6 percent statewide drop in unemployment from December 2020 to Dec. 2021.

The unemployment data was released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The IDES reported the state-wide unemployment at 4.3 percent in Dec. 2021 down from 7.9 percent in Dec. 2020.

In the Illinois Quad Cities, the not seasonally adjusted employment rate is reported at 3.7 percent in Dec. 2021, a 2.4 percent drop from Dec. 2020.

The last time the December rate was equal to or lower 3.7 percent was in 1998 when it was 3.4 percent, the IDES reported.

Galesburg also reported a 4.1 percent drop from 8.8 percent in Dec. 2020 to 4.7 percent unemployment in Dec. 2021.

The IDES said the unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Moline police say this woman and two others shoplifted at Target three times in October.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters
LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no...
‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton
TV6 Investigates: Most accident prone intersections in the Quad Cities
TV6 Investigates: Most accident prone intersections in the Quad Cities
Have you seen Darvion Lard? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in shooting death of Sherrard teenager

Latest News

Tyson Foods is expanding its Immigrant Connection Program to all of its plants, helping its...
Tyson expands Immigrant Connection Program, helps employees find path to citizenship
Up and down temperatures through early next week.
First Alert Forecast: Up and down temperatures through early next week
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced the availability of 225,000 free,...
Illinois announces 225,000 free rapid self-administered COVID-19 tests available in 14 counties
The last time the December rate was equal to or lower than 3.7 percent was in 1998 when it was...
Illinois unemployment rate drops in Quad Cities, statewide