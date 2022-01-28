Advertisement

Lots of sun the next few days before the weather pattern changes next week

Sub-Zero morning wind chills!
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST KYLE KIEL: A mostly sunny sky is expected this afternoon with a few clouds rolling in late. Temperatures won’t warm up much, with most of us topping out in the teens and 20s with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

We will see a bump in temperatures Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A weak cold front moves through Saturday night, knocking temperatures back down into the 20s Sunday. Monday’s temperatures will be close to 40°, and that trend continues into Tuesday. After that, we are tracking a potential winter storm Wednesday bringing snow, and potentially a wintry mix. Biggest thing to watch is the track and the temperatures. Stay tuned to KWQC for updates.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 21º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 4º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 26º.

