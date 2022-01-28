Advertisement

Lots of sun the next few days before the weather pattern changes next week

Sub-Zero morning wind chills!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Temps are dropping quickly over the area this morning. We will most likely settle into the single digits and teens before the sun comes up this morning leading to wind chills slightly below zero. Skies will clear up today and we will enjoy lots of sunshine today and throughout the weekend. Highs will get back to the 20s and 30s this weekend before we warm into the 40s early next week. Our next major storm system will set up next Tuesday through Thursday. Right now, it appears we will see changing over to snow, but that is subject to change over the next few days. The track of this system will be the most important part of the forecast, as it will dictate what type of precipitation for us to expect.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 24º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few clouds. Low: 3º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 29º.

