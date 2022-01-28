Advertisement

Martin Luther King Center to host free, drop-in COVID-19 testing

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will begin hosting free, drop-in PCR COVID-19 testing starting Monday.(Source: Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will begin hosting free, drop-in PCR COVID-19 testing starting Monday.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, according to a media release.

There are no eligibility requirements, and no appointments are necessary.

Testing services are provided by MedLab Clinical Laboratory headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, with funding from a federal grant.

Results can be expected within 24-48 hours, according to the release.

The Center is located at 630 9th St., Rock Island.

The Center asks anyone who comes for testing to park in the lot to the west of the building and enter through a special, marked entrance on the south side of the building (closest to 7th Avenue).

For more information, the Center asks you to call MedLab at 877-444-4932.

Two Rivers YMCA is also supporting this effort, according to the release.

