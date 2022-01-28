Advertisement

National Fun at Work Day on QCT

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On every last Friday of January, its National Fun at Work Day.

According to National Today, its encouraged that everyone should inject fun into the workplace and bond with coworkers.

They say this is a good way to boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity.

National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together.

It was also created to help employees find ways to be inspired and have a better work/life balance.

A local life coach says implementing fun in our everyday lives can have real positive results, results that she has already seen in some of her clients.

“Finding time in your day to have the intention to laugh so while it seems like this really small, silly goal, it actual helped her to have a way better week,” Shauna Carter, Certified Life Coach at Life Skills Connections.

