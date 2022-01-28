Police: Deaths of 2 East Moline 18-year-olds found in running vehicle ruled an accident

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department has determined that there were no signs of foul play in the deaths of two 18-year-olds found in a running SUV in November.

Police said Friday in a media release that the investigation determined Emily R. Molina and Nyah R. Unger, both of East Moline, died from acute carbon monoxide toxicity and that their deaths appeared to be a “tragic accident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families through this difficult and tragic situation,” police said in the release.

According to police:

At 4:26 a.m. Nov. 23, an officer was conducting a park check and found a running 1995 Chevrolet Suburban in a parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park, 3025 4th Ave.

Officers attempted to make contact with Molina and Unger, who were seen inside the locked SUV but did not get any response.

Officers had to use lock-out tools to unlock the SUV from the outside.

Molina and Unger were found in the rear seating area of the vehicle. Police determined the SUV was parked and running for several hours as the two appeared to be hanging out.

Officers reported that when they approached the SUV, they could immediately smell a strong odor of exhaust.

The SUV was examined by a certified mechanic who determined there was an exhaust and muffler leak into the cabin of the vehicle that was likely due to its age and deteriorated condition.

A test was performed by MidAmerican Energy to test the air quality inside the SUV while running with their certified equipment. The test showed the air to have a deadly level of carbon monoxide within approximately 15 minutes.

Molina and Unger were examined by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who said they showed signs of carbon monoxide toxicity. There was no evidence of trauma to their bodies, and their deaths were ruled an accident, according to police.

