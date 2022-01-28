QCA homeless shelters see more need during brutal winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Homeless shelters are seeing an increase in need between the pandemic and these frigid temperatures. Humility Homes and Services say they typically see an average of about 95 people needing shelter every night. But on Tuesday night when Davenport was negative 22 degrees, Humility says they had 120 people come in, nearly reaching their already increased capacity!

“When you have a capacity and it’s this cold, somebody can’t really survive out there, you know? You need a place that they can come and know that they have someplace warm to sleep at night,” says Ashley Velez, Humility Home’s Executive Director.

On average, Humility Homes sees about 95 people per winter night, accepting anyone 24/7. Velez explains that Humility Homes is the only “low-barrier shelter” in the Quad Cities, which means they can take in anyone - no matter their mental health, substance abuse, or lack of identification: “we help them as they are.”

Christian Care has a warming center available whenever it’s below 15 degrees, and now houses women and men in separate shelters. Seneika Blair Hall serves as Christian Cares’ resident services manager. She says they’ve seen more people need their help, “this can be caused by several factors: family life, loss of jobs, relationships breaking down, COVID... So, different factors play a role in these individuals becoming homeless and we are proud to be able to provide the service of having a shelter where they could come and have a bed and clothes to wear and food to eat.” Hal says they have a waitlist of people to get in, but still have openings at both the men’s and women’s shelters.

Both shelters still need your help with donations and kindness. “We always say a person experiencing homelessness because that’s, that’s just like one part of their story in life. It’s not who they are,” says Velez.

Both Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services say they could use donations like toiletries and cleaning supplies. Humility Homes says there’s also a need for blankets, socks, and backpacks since sometimes those experiencing homelessness don’t always have somewhere to carry their belongings.

Velez says if you see someone outside who needs help, you’re asked to call the police so they can drive the person in need to a shelter at any time of the day.

Humility Homes is following CDC guidelines, according to Velez. She says during the pandemic they’ve been requiring masks and space people out more, as well as fogging the rooms to deep clean.

Christian Care offers a meal site as well as a warming shelter. Breakfast is 6:30 to 7 a.m., lunch is 12 to 12:30 p.m. and dinner is from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Humility Homes is located at 1016 West Fifth Street in Davenport.

Christian Care is located at 2209 3rd Ave in Rock Island.

