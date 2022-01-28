Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 8 deaths, 1,271 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Cases in Rock island county on Jan. 28.
Cases in Rock island county on Jan. 28.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight COVID-19 deaths Friday, since the last report Jan. 21.

The total number of deaths is now 457, the health department reported.

The health department said 65 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The health department also reported 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 30,289.

The health department reported the test positivity rate as 22.27 percent for the week.

The health department is now reporting cases once a week.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults, the health department said. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Moline police say this woman and two others shoplifted at Target three times in October.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters
Have you seen Darvion Lard? Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in shooting death of Sherrard teenager
LyondellBasell Public Relations Lead Megan Borchers says the plant is stable and there are no...
‘Loud noise’ reported at LyondellBasell Complex in Clinton
TV6 Investigates: Most accident prone intersections in the Quad Cities
TV6 Investigates: Most accident prone intersections in the Quad Cities

Latest News

Dr. Martin O'Malley explains the treatment just approved by the FDA
New delivery system for treating macular degeneration
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 123,812 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports drop in COVID-19 cases, increase in deaths over 7 days
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced the availability of 225,000 free,...
Illinois announces 225,000 free rapid self-administered COVID-19 tests available in 14 counties
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will begin hosting free, drop-in PCR COVID-19...
Martin Luther King Center to host free, drop-in COVID-19 testing