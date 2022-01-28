Rock Island County reports 8 deaths, 1,271 new COVID-19 cases Friday

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight COVID-19 deaths Friday, since the last report Jan. 21.

The total number of deaths is now 457, the health department reported.

The health department said 65 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 38.

The health department also reported 1,271 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 30,289.

The health department reported the test positivity rate as 22.27 percent for the week.

The health department is now reporting cases once a week.

Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults, the health department said. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

