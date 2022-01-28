Tips on how to spot human trafficking and take action

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported more than 50,000 cases of human trafficking in the United States in 2020 and it is happening right here in both Illinois and Iowa.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported that, in 2020, more than 250 cases were reported in Illinois and 78 cases in Iowa.

“All kids should know what human trafficking is and how they could be recruited,” said Maggie Tinsman, former Iowa state senator.

Tinsman sponsored legislation that made human trafficking a felony in Iowa in 2006.

“Law enforcement has to be very aware of it, but we the public have to be aware of it,” Tinsman said. “We need to tell law enforcement something unusual is happening where we are so they can come and investigate immediately, not in a few hours,”

The United States Department of Homeland Security said signs of human trafficking can include a person being coached on what to say and a sudden change in behavior.

Tinsman added the internet and social media can play a critical role as well.

“It’s talking to the young person and getting them to show themselves, maybe half-naked or maybe naked itself, and then it develops into human trafficking,” Tinsman said.

To help combat human trafficking, some hotels are requiring employees to take specific training.

“Hilton Garden Inn and Hilton nationwide have required for the last couple of years now for all staff to be trained in human trafficking and the signs to look for,” said Sadie Ehlinger, catering manager at Hilton Garden Inn Bettendorf. “Our guests are our number one priority, especially when staying with us, so we want them to feel safe. Being certified, all of our staff can be aware of signs to look out for.”

“Parents need to know that as well as teachers. Education is a very big piece that could make people aware of this,” Tinsman said.

Tinsman added that human trafficking cases can go unreported because some victims are worried that if they speak up their families will be harmed.

Human trafficking is considered a felony in both Illinois and Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.