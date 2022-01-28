Virtual informational meetings scheduled for former Galesburg Cottage Hospital employees

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Workforce Office of Western Illinois, in partnership with the Department of Employment Security, will hold two virtual informational hearings for former employees of Cottage Hospital.

The meetings will be held over Zoom at 9 a.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday.

Topics discussed include job training, employment, and unemployment insurance.

Cottage Hospital closed on Jan. 8 and fired almost all of its staff.

The hospital was given a termination notice from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, saying the hospital would no longer pay for patients after it failed to meet several health and safety standards.

The hospital later filed for bankruptcy.

