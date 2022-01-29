37th Annual Bridal Expo to take place Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happening Saturday, the 37th Annual Jaycees Bridal Expo is taking place at the Rivercenter in Davenport.

Featuring over 100 vendors it is the largest bridal expo in the area.

Not only does it help future brides plan their perfect day, the proceeds go toward the Jaycee Santa Program which helps give gifts to those in need and raise money for other local causes.

The expo takes place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 29.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.