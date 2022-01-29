Advertisement

Blessing Box Drive makes immediate impact on the QC

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local non-profit saw an instant impact from a donation drive as it spread its blessing throughout the Quad Cities on Saturday morning.

Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King teamed up with TV6 News on MLK day for the Blessing Box Donation Drive. Organizers with P.U.N.C.H. said they collected 300 boxes filled with supplies for the program.

Blessing Box Coordinator Brenda Hanes said the drive had an instant impact.

“Our drive is done once a year and it sustains us throughout the year,” Hanes said. “We were immediately were able to on that Friday prepare some bags … and hand out cleaning supplies on that Saturday”

Every Saturday morning P.U.N.C.H., alongside the Davenport Community Food Pantry, hands out their Blessing Boxes containing hygiene, paper cleaning or laundry products depending on the week.

Hanes said it’s these products people often take for granted.

“Just think about if you got up this morning and you couldn’t brush your teeth because you didn’t have a brush or toothpaste or soap to take a shower,” Hanes said. “It’s very important to your self-esteem … to begin your day knowing that your basic needs have been met.”

Faye Kent, a food pantry volunteer, said handing out the blessing boxes with food just makes sense.

“We’re working together for a common goal and that’s to serve the people of the community. I think it’s just awesome that the blessing box can be here when we’re here to help the people.”

Assistant Blessing Box Coordinator Janice Bryson said the Blessing Boxes can do so much for those in need.

“We’ve had people say they have jobs but they don’t have laundry detergent to wash their clothes to go to their job,” Bryson said.

P.U.N.C.H. is always accepting help. The list of items they need include:

Personal products

  • Toothpaste/brushes
  • Mouthwash
  • Deodorant
  • Soap/body wash
  • Lotion/Vaseline
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Sanitizer

Cleaning products

  • Bathroom cleaners
  • Household cleaners
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Dish detergent

Paper products

  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • Kleenex

Laundry Products

  • Detergent
  • Bleach
  • Fabric softener

To find out how to donate or volunteer visit the Davenport P.U.N.C.H. website.

The group distributes Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 N. Main St., in Davenport.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Moline Police Department has determined that there were no signs of foul play in the...
Police: Deaths of 2 East Moline 18-year-olds found in running vehicle ruled an accident
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
The carjacking happened in broad daylight and was captured on a neighbor's security camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
Moline police say this woman and two others shoplifted at Target three times in October.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Latest News

Kwik Star Criterium back for Memorial Day 2022
Kwik Star Criterium back for Memorial Day 2022
Davenport property damage from Saturday morning shots fired
Davenport property damage from Saturday morning shots fired
Three hospitalized after car crashes, man charged with DUI
37th Annual Bridal Expo to take place Saturday
37th Annual Bridal Expo to take place Saturday