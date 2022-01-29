Blessing Box Drive makes immediate impact on the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A local non-profit saw an instant impact from a donation drive as it spread its blessing throughout the Quad Cities on Saturday morning.

Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King teamed up with TV6 News on MLK day for the Blessing Box Donation Drive. Organizers with P.U.N.C.H. said they collected 300 boxes filled with supplies for the program.

Blessing Box Coordinator Brenda Hanes said the drive had an instant impact.

“Our drive is done once a year and it sustains us throughout the year,” Hanes said. “We were immediately were able to on that Friday prepare some bags … and hand out cleaning supplies on that Saturday”

Every Saturday morning P.U.N.C.H., alongside the Davenport Community Food Pantry, hands out their Blessing Boxes containing hygiene, paper cleaning or laundry products depending on the week.

Hanes said it’s these products people often take for granted.

“Just think about if you got up this morning and you couldn’t brush your teeth because you didn’t have a brush or toothpaste or soap to take a shower,” Hanes said. “It’s very important to your self-esteem … to begin your day knowing that your basic needs have been met.”

Faye Kent, a food pantry volunteer, said handing out the blessing boxes with food just makes sense.

“We’re working together for a common goal and that’s to serve the people of the community. I think it’s just awesome that the blessing box can be here when we’re here to help the people.”

Assistant Blessing Box Coordinator Janice Bryson said the Blessing Boxes can do so much for those in need.

“We’ve had people say they have jobs but they don’t have laundry detergent to wash their clothes to go to their job,” Bryson said.

P.U.N.C.H. is always accepting help. The list of items they need include:

Personal products

Toothpaste/brushes

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Soap/body wash

Lotion/Vaseline

Shampoo/conditioner

Sanitizer

Cleaning products

Bathroom cleaners

Household cleaners

Disinfectant wipes

Dish detergent

Paper products

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Kleenex

Laundry Products

Detergent

Bleach

Fabric softener

To find out how to donate or volunteer visit the Davenport P.U.N.C.H. website.

The group distributes Blessing Boxes every Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the J.B. Young Center, 1702 N. Main St., in Davenport.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.