Davenport property damage from Saturday morning shots fired

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say they’re investigating a shots fired incident that caused property damage on Saturday morning. Police were called near the intersection of Washington & 13th Streets around 5:12 a.m. Saturday for a call of shots fired.

As they arrived on the scene, police say they confirmed someone’s property was damaged due to the gunfire. They could not clarify what exactly was damaged.

No injuries were reported, and police say there is no threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

