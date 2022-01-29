Durham Bus Services hiring bus drivers, seeing major shortage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities are seeing a bus driver shortage affecting about 6,000 students. Durham Bus Services say they need at least twenty more people to drive their busses but will hire as many people as they can.

Because of the shortage, earlier this month Davenport Schools had to cancel classes since there weren’t enough drivers. So, Durham recruiters are asking you to apply and be patient in the meanwhile. “We have an awesome team at Durham working around the clock to get all kids picked up. We’re telling parents this is what we’re doing and have to do. We’re doing what we can, we’re all human like everybody else. We walk out and get those kids to school. Sometimes we’re late, but we get them to school,” says Beverly Sammon, a Durham school bus driver, trainer, and recruiter.

Sammon says they’ve had to change routes and add extra kids on busses to accommodate for the driver shortage. “We all love our kids to death; we treat them like they’re one of our own. Unfortunately, times have changed right now. Times are hard.”

Applicants will need to get a Commercial Drivers License, have a clean background check, and submit to a drug and alcohol test.

Durham Bus services will be at IowaWORKS on Fridays through February from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can stop by there or on their website to apply.

IowaWORKS Business Marketing Specialist Martha Garcia-Tappa says right now is the perfect time to apply for a job, since there are so many openings, “a lot for manufacturing, clerical, there’s a good variety. If you’re a job seeker, there are a lot of jobs. If you’re looking for a change in your career path, that’s where to do so. Some employers are looking for outside the box to look for employees.”

