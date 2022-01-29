Iowa towns remember hosting RAGBRAI riders

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In July of 2021, a swarm of cyclists came rolling through DeWitt, one of the last stops in the annual bike ride across Iowa.

The city welcomed them with open arms, spaces to set up tents, and a main stage beneath the water tower to celebrate their journey.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company. “I think was a great team building exercise for our community. DeWitt is a really vibrant town that already has a lot of community and civic organizations. But planning RAGBRAI was a whole new animal.”

Whether you were a DeWitt church, school, or business, you were probably involved with hosting the cyclists. The support was mutual.

″Our retailers were incredibly positive,” said Rheingans. “They felt like RAGBRAI riders and the support personnel that comes with those riders were very supportive of their businesses.”

Business owners told Rheingans that they saw friendly face from the RAGBRAI again. Riders came back to visit for weekend trips the rest of the summer and into the fall.

″You know, part of the ride is so unique, because you’re talking, you know, small towns, Middle America,” said Dave Herrell, the president of Visit Quad Cities. “This is a sort of cultural opportunity to showcase the state.”

DeWitt has some advice for communities hosting this year.

Start planning early, activate your volunteers and just really embrace the idea that you’re going to be welcoming 1000s of visitors into your community,” said Rheingans. “It’s a great opportunity.”

That advice will be especially valuable this year as the RAGBRAI winds across northern Iowa and visits the town of Pocahontas for the very first time.

The countdown on the official site says the RAGBRAI is just 175 days away, visit the site to learn more about the 2022 route and how to prepare.

