Jaycees Bridal Expo is Saturday at RiverCenter

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Jaycees are hosting their Bridal Fair this weekend. Happening on Saturday, January 29 from 9 to 3:30 at the Davenport RiverCenter, brides and bridal parties can find an assortment of vendors and options for their big day!

JAYCEES OF THE QUAD CITIES’ BRIDAL EXPO

When: Saturday, January 29, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Davenport RiverCenter.

Admission: 10 bucks for a ticket in advance online -- or 15 at the door.

