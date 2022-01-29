Kwik Star Criterium back for Memorial Day 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kwik Star Criterium is back for 2022 after taking a two-year break! The 55th annual race will be on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.

The popular bike race through the Village of East Davenport started as the Moline Criterium in 1965. It’s since joined with other local races to form the Iowa memorial Weekend Cycling classic.

“We are thrilled to have the Kwik Star Criterium racing through our streets once again,” said Kim Wessel, President of the Village of East Davenport Business Association. “Bike racing and Memorial Day are a Village tradition.”

“I can’t wait for race day, and I know that the racers and fans are even more excited than I am,” said Race Director Tom Schuler.

In 2014 the race moved to its current location in the Village of East Davenport and features a challenging hilly circuit.

