COLONA, Illinois (KWQC) - A man is behind bars after battering an infant.

Colona police have charged 38-year-old Rashaan Strawder with Aggravated Battery of a Child. The 14-month old was flown to OSF in Peoria with complications and is in critical condition.

Strawder is currently in Henry County Jail.

