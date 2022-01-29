Advertisement

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative to hold Open House Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative’s 10th annual Cocoa & Cookies Open House is taking place on Saturday.

It’s at 11 to 2 p.m. in their office in downtown Rock Island.

All guests will have a chance to win door prizes and receive discounts on Bling4Cancer awareness and fashion jewelry.

There will also be craft activities for children.

The Cocoa & Cookies Social is free to attend and is open to both men and women.

