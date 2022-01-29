Advertisement

QC Hy-Vee stores are hosting a Health Fair Saturday 12-2 p.m.

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you have decided that 2022 is the year to strive for better overall health including dietary improvements, Hy-Vee offers a helping hand in numerous ways.

Dietitian Katie Schaeffer shares many different options that area stores offer including an in-person Health Fair this weekend. Each store handles the event a little differently, but you can expect sampling, coupons, and displays highlighting high-quality, tasty products that line up with whatever dietary program you choose.

Schaeffer also talks about ways you can take advantage of dietitian services including free Wellness Wednesday virtual luncheon, free biometric screenings, free discovery session, and store tours (with a dietitian). Watch the interview to learn all the details.

HY-VEE HEALTH FAIR

When: Saturday, January 29

Time: Noon - 2:00 p.m.

Hy-Vee locations:

- Northgate/East Kimberly, Davenport

- Devils Glen, Bettendorf

- Utica Ridge, Davenport

- Milan

- Rock Island

