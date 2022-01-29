A Quiet & Uneventful Weekend Ahead

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- The weekend looks to be quiet and uneventful, but by the middle of next week, we could see the *potential* for snow or a rain/snow mix. Today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the 20′s north to the mid 30′s south. A few clouds pass through tonight, followed by scattered clouds and slightly cooler conditions Sunday. We’ll see temperatures in the 20′s to near 30 degrees. Our attention turns to the coming week, with highs in the 30′s and 40′s Monday and Tuesday. Our next system takes shape Tuesday night into Wednesday through Thursday. Snow or a rain/snow mix will be possible. Timing, track and any amounts are still being fine tuned, so stay with TV6 for the latest information.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny and a bit milder. High: 32°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 16°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. High: 27°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.