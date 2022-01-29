Advertisement

Three hospitalized after car crashes, man charged with DUI

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed Friday night in Warren County. Illinois State Police say around 11:25 p.m. Friday, a 2005 Chevrolet truck was driving eastbound on 180th Avenue and 120th Street in Floyd Township.

The driver, 34-year-old Jeremy Cassidy reportedly lost control of the truck, went into a ditch, and overturned. Two other men were in the vehicle, all three were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their serious injuries.

Cassidy was arrested for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and No Insurance.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Moline Police Department has determined that there were no signs of foul play in the...
Police: Deaths of 2 East Moline 18-year-olds found in running vehicle ruled an accident
Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
The carjacking happened in broad daylight and was captured on a neighbor's security camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
Moline police say this woman and two others shoplifted at Target three times in October.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline Target hit 3 times by shoplifters
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Latest News

Kwik Star Criterium back for Memorial Day 2022
Davenport property damage from Saturday morning shots fired
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative to hold Open House Saturday
NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative to hold Open House Saturday
37th Annual Bridal Expo to take place Saturday
37th Annual Bridal Expo to take place Saturday