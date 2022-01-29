Three hospitalized after car crashes, man charged with DUI

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed Friday night in Warren County. Illinois State Police say around 11:25 p.m. Friday, a 2005 Chevrolet truck was driving eastbound on 180th Avenue and 120th Street in Floyd Township.

The driver, 34-year-old Jeremy Cassidy reportedly lost control of the truck, went into a ditch, and overturned. Two other men were in the vehicle, all three were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their serious injuries.

Cassidy was arrested for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, and No Insurance.

