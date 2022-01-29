The Village Project

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Project of the Quad Cities has launched a new education series to better help and support our LGBTQ+ friends and family members. Sarah Stevens, Community Impact Officer with The Project, explains this new initiative.

This new initiative will include:

New Education series - aimed at decreasing stigma to support LGBTQ+ people

Safe Zone Training - An opportunity to learn more about LGBTQ+ identities, gender and sexuality, examine prejudice, assumptions, and privilege in an environment designed for safe and engaged conversation

Pronouns 101 - Pronouns are essential in the way we communicate with and about each other. Understanding why pronouns matter will aid creating a space where all members of your organization, both client and staff, will have a feeling of safety in order to self-express.

Deconstructing Gender - Gender is complex and dynamic with a breath of identities encompassed. This module will take a closer look at gender, it’s history, and how it affects our day to day life.

The Project // 309-762-5433

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.