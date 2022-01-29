Advertisement

Young Artists at the Figge

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new art exhibit is being unveiled this weekend that features the artistic creativity of young Quad Cities students.

Brian Allen, Education Galleries Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, shares what visitors can expect to see in the Young Artists’ exhibit.

Elementary art students from eight area school districts will have artworks featured in the 2022 Young Artists at the Figge exhibitions. In their artworks, students show how important creativity continues to be amid the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Whether students are wearing masks or having limited interactions, there are countless therapeutic benefits to allowing them the freedom to express themselves.

Each week, a new school district from the region will have artwork on display. See the schedule of schools HERE.

YOUNG ARTISTS AT THE FIGGE

When: Now through May 15

Where: Figge Art Museum

Figge Art Museum // 225 W. Second St., Davenport // 563-326-7804 // FiggeArtMuseum.org

