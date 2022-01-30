Bettendorf takes home the MAC mat championship

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Bulldogs placed a wrestler on the podium from every weight class, except one, on their way to a team conference championship Saturday afternoon in Muscatine.

Timothy Koester, Steele Diercks, Jayce Luna, Tycho Carmichael, Dustin Bohren and Bradley Hill led the way for the MAC championship Bulldogs, winning individual titles in their weight classes.

North Scott finished second in the meet, with Pleasant Valley taking third.

