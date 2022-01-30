Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue raises money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Each year an estimated 15,780 kids under the age of 19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

Saturday, two Iowa high school basketball rivals, Bellevue and Marquette Catholic, put their differences aside and became one team in an effort to raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Bellevue senior Cole Heim, a candidate for the student of the year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, created a fundraiser that includes his passion for basketball.

“It’s awesome to see how many people are coming together during this game. We had shirt sales and it was the biggest order the store had,” Heim said.

The idea: a whiteout. Both teams and fans purchased shirts with the message: “It’s not red or blue. We’re all part of the Crue.”

“It makes our school feel proud. I think it makes our whole community feel proud that we are coming together for a much bigger event than a basketball game. We are coming together for the fight against cancer,” said Tom Meyer, Bellevue Community School District’s superintendent.

Bellevue head coach Chet Kanake said he is proud of Heim for coming up with a way to bring the community together.

“Anytime you can promote kids who have fought cancer and going through tough things, and let them have some good in their lives is an excellent idea. Everything in sports is a life lesson, and I want them to take away what Cole has done for the community, the power you can have using sports as a venue to get your voice out there, and the good things you can accomplish,” Kanake said.

Kyden Decker was named an honorary player for the game. Decker was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when he was just 17 months old.

“When we first heard that Kyden was diagnosed with leukemia we were taken back. We were in disbelief. Before that he had neutropenia, so he wasn’t able to fight off common infections,” said Jon Decker, Kyden’s father. “It gives me hope for the future to see a young kid, especially a senior, invest so much time and energy into research and support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that will help kids like Kyden. It is just a really cool thing to see.”

Decker is currently in remission.

Leighton Meier was named honorary captain. He was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July 2019 and goes to chemotherapy once a month.

“[Chemotherapy was] pretty crazy at the beginning, but once I got used to it, it got a little easier for me. I just got really used to it to where it doesn’t hurt me as much as it did,” Meier said. “[The game] means a lot to me. It helps families that are going through cancer. It’s amazing people have time to do this.”

“It’s awesome we get to honor Leighton and Kyden tonight. The whole community is backing them as well,” Heim said.

“We’re united with the spirit of the basketball game, but we are united behind a community spirit, united behind a good cause. I think you can really see the beauty of two schools working together for something bigger,” said Geoffrey Kaiser, principal at Marquette Catholic Schools.

Guests also enjoyed a silent auction, concessions, and dance performances.

Even Heim said he’s been surprised at how quickly the community has come together for his idea.

“To people who are affected by cancer, I’m sure it means a lot to them as well. It’s crazy seeing all the support the community has,” Heim said. “I’m sure I’ll have a moment when I look around the crowd and see so many people wearing those shirts, and it will be an awesome experience.”

Meier’s last scheduled chemotherapy appointment is this October, and he said he is excited to play with his friends.

To learn more on how you can donate to “Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue,” click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.