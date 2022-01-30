FORC holds Frozen Fat Fondo Fest in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friends of Off-Road Cycling (FORC) hosted the Frozen Fat Fondo Fest Saturday at Credit Island Park in Davenport.

Record-high 115 riders had three hours to complete as many laps as possible around the 4-mile course. Bicyclists were allowed to use only “fat” bicycles for the race, bikes with wheels 3.8 inches wide or larger.

“Everybody wants to get outside and I find in the Quad City Area, people are getting out more and more,” says Mandy Griesenbeck, Event Director. “We want to get out and mountain bike. So we build and maintain our trails and we want to share them with everybody.”

All the proceeds from the event will go towards building and maintaining 9 bike trails in the Quad Cities Area. The group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is planning to host its next race April 10 on Sylvan Island in Moline

For more information about FORC and its events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.