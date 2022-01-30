Fulton celebrates Eric Ottens and a big Steamer win

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Eric Ottens, one of the greatest Fulton Steamers of all time is remembered every year with a shootout in his name.

The 2001 grad is still the schools leading scorer and rebounder, and is one of just three Steamer legends to have their name hanging on the Hall of Fame at the end of the court in Fulton, Illinois. Through his years on the varsity team, Ottens led the Steamers to a 75-14 record, winning TRAC player of the year and All-State honors twice, and was a finalist for McDonald’s All-American his senior season. The Fulton grad was killed in a car accident in 2006, but the yearly day of basketball is played every year in his honor.

The Fulton Steamers current team, cheered on by a packed house, finished of the day with a big victory over cross river foe, Camanche. Along with the Steamers, Prince of Peace, Orion and Easton Valley were just some of the winners on the seven game slate.

