Increasing Cloudiness This Afternoon

A Snow Event Possible By Midweek
After a sunny start, look for more clouds moving in during the day, with highs in the 20's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- After a mild Saturday with sunshine and 30′s, temperatures will be a bit cooler today. Look for morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness, with highs in the 20′s to near 30 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will trend warmer, with highs in the 30′s and 40′s. Attention turns to a midweek system with the potential for accumulating snow Wednesday into Thursday. Right now, models are continuing to trend further south, but there’s still some uncertainty as to track of the storm, its intensity, and any amounts, something that should come into better focus over the next day or so. Expect colder air moving in by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, then increasing clouds. High: 27°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 17°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold. High: 36°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

