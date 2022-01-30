Advertisement

Jaycee Bridal Expo has 800 bride turnout

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The largest fundraiser for the Jaycees of the Quad Cities was back for its 37th year Saturday morning.

More than 100 vendors and 800 brides participated to support the Quad Cities and to plan their own dream wedding.

“The fundraising aspect of the Bridal Expo has always remained the same,” said Kelsey Watson, Co-Chair of the Jaycee Bridal Expo, “It’s always been to put money back into the community. The Jaycees, that’s like what we’re all about, mixing socialization with service. So this is just one of the ways we can raise those funds to give back”

The Jaycees do fundraising events all year round in the Quad Cities, including the Jaycee Santa Program that provides gifts for more than 1,000 underprivileged children, teenagers and adults.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a 7-year-old-boy was accidentally killed by a bulldozer in Michigan.
7-year-old killed by bulldozer his father was driving
Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire near the 1000 block of Meadows Circle...
Multiple crews respond to Bettendorf house fire
3 hospitalized after car crashes in Warren County
Man in Colona arrested for child battery
Man in Colona arrested for child battery
No injuries reported in Davenport gunfire incident

Latest News

NormaLeah Open House held on Saturday for Ovarian Cancer
NormaLeah Open House held on Saturday for Ovarian Cancer
After a sunny start, look for more clouds moving in during the day, with highs in the 20's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Two Iowa high school basketball rivals, Bellevue and Marquette Catholic, put their differences...
Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue raises money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
two Iowa high school basketball rivals, Bellevue and Marquette Catholic, put their differences...
Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue