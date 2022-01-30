Jaycee Bridal Expo has 800 bride turnout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The largest fundraiser for the Jaycees of the Quad Cities was back for its 37th year Saturday morning.

More than 100 vendors and 800 brides participated to support the Quad Cities and to plan their own dream wedding.

“The fundraising aspect of the Bridal Expo has always remained the same,” said Kelsey Watson, Co-Chair of the Jaycee Bridal Expo, “It’s always been to put money back into the community. The Jaycees, that’s like what we’re all about, mixing socialization with service. So this is just one of the ways we can raise those funds to give back”

The Jaycees do fundraising events all year round in the Quad Cities, including the Jaycee Santa Program that provides gifts for more than 1,000 underprivileged children, teenagers and adults.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.