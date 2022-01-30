Multiple crews respond to Bettendorf house fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire near the 1000 block of Meadows Circle in Bettendorf for a house fire.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they see some fire damage on the side of the chimney. Firefighters responded around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials have not yet been able to confirm if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Moline, Riverdale, and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments are assisting.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

