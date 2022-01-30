Advertisement

NormaLeah Open House held on Saturday for Ovarian Cancer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - A non-profit group held an open house Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about what’s called the ‘silent killer of women,’ Ovarian Cancer.

The group, called the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative. hosted the event “Cocoa and Cookie Social” in Rock Island.

The initiative is named after two sisters whose lives were cut short by cancer. Their names were Norma Shagrin and Leah Hantman.

“We believe strongly that charity starts at home,” said Jodie Kavinsky, the founder of NormaLeah, “therefore we want to provide our services to as many people in the Quad Cities as we possibly can.

The group will be involved in the Hockey Fights Cancer Event on Monday at the TaxSlayer Center.

