One person struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Davenport

(WVVA NEWS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to the area near the intersection of West 13th St. and N. Zenith Ave at 11:22 a.m. for a call of a shooting.

Police confirm one person was struck by gunfire. The victim is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

