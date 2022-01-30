One person struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one person was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to the area near the intersection of West 13th St. and N. Zenith Ave at 11:22 a.m. for a call of a shooting.

Police confirm one person was struck by gunfire. The victim is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to officials.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

