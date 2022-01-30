Vander Veer Conservatory to reopen with new display Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Vander Veer Conservatory has announced it will reopen Tuesday, February 1 after closing for annual deep cleaning.

The preparations for the spring display as well as the cleaning took only about two weeks instead of the usual month, according to a Facebook post.

The Conservatory will return to its normal operating hours on February 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday- Sunday.

