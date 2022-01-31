Bettendorf City Hall now a Test Iowa Kit pick up site

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Sunday on Facebook that the Bettendorf City Hall is now a Test Iowa Kit pick-up site.

The saliva test kits at the city hall are located inside the first set of doors, next to the parking lot.

Completed tests can be dropped off at Scott County Administration Building or a UPS store. Bettendorf City Hall is not a drop-off site, only a pick-up site.

The hall’s address is 1609 State St. and is open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City officials ask that each person only take one bag of five tests.

