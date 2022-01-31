Black History Month: Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories expansion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories has its soft opening for an expansion of their business and some new additions.

The owners have now moved to a bigger beauty supply location, opening a new smoothie bar and youth center, all in one building.

There’s a lot of history behind the new location they’re expanding into.

“I grew up right across the street, that’s where I grew up as a kid,” said owner Lonnie Westerfield.

Westerfield is a Quad Cities native, who says he grew up watching the previous owner, Clyde Mayfield.

Does the name ring a bell? Well, many locals knew Mayfield as a prominent leader in the community.

He was a former Davenport School Board member, Davenport firefighter, Civil Rights leader and as Westerfield knew him, a great businessman.

Before Mayfield passed 2 years ago, Westerfield says in many ways he was a mentor.

“We had a great connection, we use to go to restaurant auctions together, and we were sitting out there and he told me something, he said you’re going to need a bigger place,” said Westerfield.

The Harrison location is now their third and biggest move.

“We purchased this building not knowing that he said I’ll need a bigger place and I’ll be purchasing a place of his.

Leaving behind Brady Street to new business ventures on Harrison Street.

“And right here this location here is going to be our smoothie and juice bar. So we’re implementing quite a few things together, bringing people from all natures and if you don’t want a wig you might want a smoothie,” said Westerfield.

“This is the most important part of the building, this is the cause of all causes, to build our community up, so we got a basketball program here called the Lonnie Rays Academy,” said Westerfield.

It’s also going to be an academy where kids can come to build financial literacy in business, buying houses and everyday life.

“This is what’s going to help us develop our community, this is what’s going to help our kids in the community better. Right across the street they closed down a school and we like to say, we’ll come across the street, we’ll open one up,” said Westerfield.

Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs and Accessories, Stay Woke Smoothies Juice Bar and Lonnie Rays Academy have their soft opening Monday.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting opens to the public on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be two Black Excellence awards being given out at the soft opening at 6 p.m. Monday.

