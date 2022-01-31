Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department reported one person dead after a garage fire Monday morning.

The fire department responded to a structure fire at about 3:34 a.m. to the 2400 block of W 54th Street.

Crews reported a long single-story garage with heavy fire conditions once on scene.

The fire department said they made an aggressive attack but the fire was able to spread the length of the building due to an open attic area.

To gain entry firefighters used saws to cut through overhead doors of several units, the Davenport Fire Department said in a media release.

The department said crews has the fire under control in 30 minutes but stayed on the scene for several hours to extinguish any hidden fires.

No occupants were displaced by this fire and Red Cross assistance was not needed, the fire department said. Mid-American did assist on the scene with the controlling of utilities.

No other injuries were reported, Davenport Fire Department said. There is no foul play suspected.

The Davenport Fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.