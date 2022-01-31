Live concerts return for young QC musicians

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Live concerts returned for some music students in the Quad Cities on Sunday afternoon.

The Iowa Composers Forum and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church hosted its first major in-person event with the Pedagogical Piano Concert.

About 15 student musicians from across the QC performed as a part of the “Music @ St. Pete’s” concert series. Many of them lost out on almost two years of performing live due to COVID-19 canceling concerts.

The director of the program, Dr. Perry Mears said playing for others is an important part of learning music.

“Music is not a private art,” Mears said. For most people — you know, even if you’re not going to be a performer, as a profession — you want to offer your gift and your skill to others ... You want it to be part of your broader community ... This gives [students] a chance to do that.”

For Atiksh Sinha, his first performance since before the pandemic also meant premiering the song “Blue Whale,” by Oregon Composer Lisa Neher.

“I feel very proud of myself. Like over the course of a few years I’ve started from, I’m going to somebody’s house to play. And now I’m playing in front of ... composers,” Sinha said. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking, just because the amount of pressure ... I’ve played it before, at like just my teacher’s studio.”

The pandemic caused many changes to music education like teaching over Zoom or FaceTime. Mears said there are some takeaways here to stay.

“We’re trying to always find positives out of things,” Mears said. “The frequency of live stream does allow people’s families who live other places to see them play on a regular basis, which is great, and we’ll continue it.”

Sunday’s full Concert can be viewed on the Iowa Composers Forum’s Facebook page.

“Music @ St. Pete’s” free concert series returns in the spring on May 21. For more information visit the program’s Facebook page.

