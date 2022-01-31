Live Q&A on COVID-19 with QCA health professionals

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - If you have any questions about COVID-19, this Wednesday you’ll have a chance to have them answered live. TV6′s Montse Ricossa is hosting a live Q&A with Dr. Jared Terronez with UnityPoint Clinic and Rock Island County Health Department’s Janet Hill.

Para la historia en español, haz clic aquí.

Dr. Terronez is one of the few Latino doctors in the Quad Cities. He grew up in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bioengineering with a Chemistry Minor at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign and a Medical Doctorate from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine.

Topics discussed will include how the pandemic has changed since 2020, the differences in variants, how long we may expect to be wearing masks, what it’s like to be a healthcare worker during a global pandemic, the differences between rapid tests and PCR tests, and more.

Dr. Terronez will also speak about the importance of representation in the healthcare field.

You can watch the Q&A live on our TV6 News App and website on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m.

If you have any questions you want answered, send them to mricossa@kwqc.com.

