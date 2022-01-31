A look back at the historic cold from Jan. 29-31, 2019

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While temperatures are mild to end the month of January, that was not the case three years when eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois were experiencing the coldest temperatures on record.

A powerful arctic high pressure system planted itself over the upper Midwest, leading to bitter cold temperatures. Dozens of temperatures records were broken across the region.

On the morning of Jan. 31, 2019, the temperature bottomed out at -33° at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, making it the all-time coldest temperature on record. The old temperature record was shattered by 6° (-27° on Feb. 3, 1996).

There were some locations even colder than Moline that morning.

With temperatures so far below zero, it did not take much wind to make the wind chill much worse. Wind gusts were 30-40 mph at times, creating wind chills between -30° to -60°.

Below is a list of the coldest wind chills in the TV6 viewing area on the windiest of the mornings, Jan. 30.

CITY WIND CHILL Clinton, IA -57° Moline, IL -56° Sterling, IL -56° Dubuque, IA -55° Dewitt, IA -55° Davenport, IA -54° Quad Cities Int’l -52° Savanna, IL -52° Iowa City, IA -51° Fulton, IL -50° Muscatine, IA -50°

You may also remember hearing “frost-quakes,” which happen when cold air causes the ground to expand. Water in the soil freezes, leading to those loud bangs.

