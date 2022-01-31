Advertisement

A look back at the historic cold from Jan. 29-31, 2019

Wind chills were colder then -50° in some locations.
Jan. 29-31, 2019
Jan. 29-31, 2019(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While temperatures are mild to end the month of January, that was not the case three years when eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois were experiencing the coldest temperatures on record.

A powerful arctic high pressure system planted itself over the upper Midwest, leading to bitter cold temperatures. Dozens of temperatures records were broken across the region.

On the morning of Jan. 31, 2019, the temperature bottomed out at -33° at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, making it the all-time coldest temperature on record. The old temperature record was shattered by 6° (-27° on Feb. 3, 1996).

Moline, IL
Moline, IL(KWQC)

There were some locations even colder than Moline that morning.

Below zero temperatures
Below zero temperatures(KWQC)

With temperatures so far below zero, it did not take much wind to make the wind chill much worse. Wind gusts were 30-40 mph at times, creating wind chills between -30° to -60°.

Below is a list of the coldest wind chills in the TV6 viewing area on the windiest of the mornings, Jan. 30.

CITYWIND CHILL
Clinton, IA-57°
Moline, IL-56°
Sterling, IL-56°
Dubuque, IA-55°
Dewitt, IA-55°
Davenport, IA-54°
Quad Cities Int’l-52°
Savanna, IL-52°
Iowa City, IA-51°
Fulton, IL-50°
Muscatine, IA-50°

You may also remember hearing “frost-quakes,” which happen when cold air causes the ground to expand. Water in the soil freezes, leading to those loud bangs.

Click here for the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
One person struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Davenport
Arrives Wednesday into Thursday
Warm start to the work week
Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire near the 1000 block of Meadows Circle...
Multiple crews respond to Bettendorf house fire
The Davenport Fire Department reported one person dead after a garage fire Monday morning in...
Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday

Latest News

Boil order
Village of Milan under boil order until further notice
The Conservatory will return to its normal operating hours on February 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
Vander Veer Conservatory to reopen with new display Tuesday
No other injuries were reported, Davenport Fire Department said.
Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday
The center encourages anyone with an “entrepreneurial spirit” to join one of the center’s...
MLK Center ‘basketball team fundraiser’ confirmed as a scam