MLK Center ‘basketball team fundraiser’ confirmed as a scam
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Center is not currently doing any store-front or door-to-door fundraising, despite reports of one going around, according to a Facebook post.
The center has received reports of people raising funds for a “non-existent” MLK center basketball team. The center encourages anyone with an “entrepreneurial spirit” to join one of the center’s programs.
