MLK Center ‘basketball team fundraiser’ confirmed as a scam

MLK center
MLK center(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Center is not currently doing any store-front or door-to-door fundraising, despite reports of one going around, according to a Facebook post.

The center has received reports of people raising funds for a “non-existent” MLK center basketball team. The center encourages anyone with an “entrepreneurial spirit” to join one of the center’s programs.

For more information on how to donate to the MLK center or join one of the programs, click here.

