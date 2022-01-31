Advertisement

The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
The New York Times has bought Wordle.(CBC, TWITTER, WORDLE, APPLE APP STORE, CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
One person struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Davenport
Arrives Wednesday into Thursday
Warm start to the work week
Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire near the 1000 block of Meadows Circle...
Multiple crews respond to Bettendorf house fire
The Davenport Fire Department reported one person dead after a garage fire Monday morning in...
Crews find 1 person dead in Davenport garage fire Monday

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. Center offering free, walk-in COVID testing
Martin Luther King Jr. Center offering free, walk-in COVID testing
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native families march to bring awareness for missing and murdered
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
VIDEO: Woman in Hawaii with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment
During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat...
Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help