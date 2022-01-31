Advertisement

Police: 14-month-old child in Colona battery case dies

Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.
Rahsaan Strawder, 38, of Colona, is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony.(KWQC/Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-month-old child who police say was battered by a Colona man earlier this month has died.

Colona police said in a post on its Facebook page that they were notified that the girl died around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Additional charges are pending against Rahsaan Strawder, 38, pending the results of an autopsy that will be conducted Tuesday, according to police.

Strawder is charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony. He will be arranged Wednesday, Henry County court records show.

The incident happened Thursday, court records show. The child was flown to OSF in Peoria.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

