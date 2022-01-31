Rock Island, Scott Counties emergency management agencies launch ‘QC Ready’ public safety app

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies released “QC Ready,” the official public safety app of the area.

The new app allows for mass notifications and emergency messaging with push notifications used by the EMA’s to quickly get information to residents in both Rock Island County and Scott County, the Rock Island Couty Sherrif’s said in a Facebook post.

The app provides instant access to local safety resources such as safety notifications, emergency contacts, friend walks, community reporting, safety toolbox, maps, weather and flooding, be prepared and more, the Sherrif’s said.

The Rock Island Couty Sherrif’s said, one feature within the app called Friend Walks, allows you to send your location to a friend through email or SMS, to share your in real-time where you are with a friend to keep an eye on someone to make sure they make it to their destination safely.

The Rock Island Couty Sherrif’s said other features will allow people to report to each county safety and security concerns directly to the specific agencies and receive notification and instructions when emergencies occur.

