Warm Conditions This Afternoon

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - The next 24 hours will feature some sunshine, a few clouds, and above normal temperatures in the 30′s and 40′s. Up next? A winter storm system moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes region. This system has the potential for accumulating snow for parts of the QCA starting Tuesday night into Wednesday, with another round of snow possible early Thursday. At this point, the main set up for the heaviest snow looks to be along and south of highway 34. A WINTER STORM WATCH remains in effect for those areas. Colder air will sweep in to finish off the work week, with highs in the teens to near 20 degrees.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 42°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low: 32° then rising. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A chance for light rain possibly becoming mixed with snow by afternoon. High: 41°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

