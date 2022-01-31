Warm start to the work week

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - After a cool start this morning temps will recover into the 30s and 40s across our area this afternoon. This warmup occurs ahead of a major storm system that will bring us rain changing to snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. At the same time arctic air will be moving in from the north which may help lower snowfall totals across the area. As of this writing the heaviest snow looks to set up over central Missouri and Illinois with snowfall quickly dropping off the further north you go. Thus, only areas along highway 34 are under a winter storm watch this morning. Any northward movement would significantly change the snowfall forecast so stay up to date with the forecast in the upcoming days.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 43º Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 32º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Afternoon rain to snow. High: 42º.

