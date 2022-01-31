Advertisement

Woman found guilty in January 2021 Galesburg fatal shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Knox County jury Thursday convicted a woman for the January 2021 death of 26-year-old Rachel Likes.

Court records show Meguesha Ramey was found guilty of three counts of First-degree murder.

The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of 45 years in prison without parole.

She will be sentenced in March, court records show.

Ramey’s trial began on Jan. 20 in Knox County District Court.

At about 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of West First Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found the victim when they got to the scene, 26-year-old Rachel Likes in the driver seat of her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders transported Likes to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person struck by gunfire Sunday morning in Davenport
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6
Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire near the 1000 block of Meadows Circle...
Multiple crews respond to Bettendorf house fire
3 hospitalized after car crashes in Warren County
No injuries reported in Davenport gunfire incident

Latest News

She will be sentenced in March, court records show.
Woman found guilty in January 2021 Galesburg fatal shooting
Celebrity's Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories
Black History Month: Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories expansion
Arrives Wednesday into Thursday
Warm ahead of a major winter storm
Live concerts return for young QC musicians
Live concerts return for young QC musicians