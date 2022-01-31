Woman found guilty in January 2021 Galesburg fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Knox County jury Thursday convicted a woman for the January 2021 death of 26-year-old Rachel Likes.

Court records show Meguesha Ramey was found guilty of three counts of First-degree murder.

The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of 45 years in prison without parole.

She will be sentenced in March, court records show.

Ramey’s trial began on Jan. 20 in Knox County District Court.

At about 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of West First Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found the victim when they got to the scene, 26-year-old Rachel Likes in the driver seat of her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders transported Likes to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.