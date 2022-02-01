Black History Month: Ways you can celebrate in the QC

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It’s Black History Month and there are several ways people can celebrate right here in the Quad Cities.

Every weekend at the Lincoln Center there will be activities planned.

Executive Director Tracy Singleton of the Lincoln Center says they plan to have a Jazz Concert, Gospel Concert, Black History Month in the Village, a Family Fun Day, and a Black Classic Film Festival.

Also at the end of the month the biggest event is the 7th Annual Black Business Expo.

Where black businesses can set up shop in south park mall to get more exposure.

One black owned business you can support is the Bright Achievers Developmental Daycare in Davenport, it just opened in January.

Leaders with the daycare say they have backgrounds in studying domestic violence, case working along with other things that will help them understand issues low income children may face.

They have also made it a priority to put together a diverse staff, to help make minorities at the daycare feel more comfortable.

“Were just super excited to be apart of this community and to be able to serve not just African Americans but really like all of the underprivileged children in this area,” said Kelsie Tillery, Program Director at Bright Achievers Developmental Daycare.

Tillery says enrollment is currently open, and only 20% of their availability has been filled so far.

She encourages those who are looking for daycare services to go their Facebook page for more information

The 7th Annual Black Business Expo is February 26th from 1-5pm at South Park Mall in Moline, IL.

“So this is really a day that you can get out engage, support, shop with and contribute to the history that were trying to make here in the Quad Cities,” said Singleton.

Singleton says so far more than 30 vendors have already signed up.

The Lincoln Center is partnering up with TV6 this month as well for our segment Real Conversations in the QC.

You can see the first episode next week. The topic will be about the importance of representation in our community.

